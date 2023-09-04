Edo LG Polls Results Affirm PDP Dominance – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s local government election in the State shows the party’s dominance, noting that the outcome of the election is a reflection of the wish of the majority of Edo people.

Obaseki spoke to journalists at the Diocese of Benin (Anglican Communion), St. Peter’s Anglican Church, during the 15th memorial thanksgiving service of his father, late Pa Roland Oni Obaseki

The governor was in the company of the Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. and Oredo Local Government chairman-elect, Dr. Tom Obaseki, among other top government functionaries.

The governor, who was elated over the outcome of the local government election in the State, said Edo people are democratically mature as there was no single violence recorded during the electioneering process.

He said, “We have a situation room where we monitored the election process across the State and want to thank the people. You can see that we are democratically mature in Edo State, in terms of the way the election was conducted.

“I was surprised at the diligence of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC). I went round and saw the number of polling units mounted by EDSIEC and the various electoral officers in the three metropolitan local government areas and it was quite impressive. The turnout was fair as expected and it shows that we can conduct elections without disrupting economic and social activities.

“The people voted and went about their various activities for the weekend. Overall, I believe we have done well. It was a free and fair election. The mass participation and dominance of PDP as a party in the State was clearly exhibited in this election.”

Obaseki further noted, “I have not seen an election that has not been challenged even the one in America was challenged. That is why provisions are made in the law and in the process; for tribunals to review and adjudicate on cases and complaints from contestants.

“Overall, the evidence is overwhelming as PDP campaigned in this LG election as if it was a major national election. I went with them around the 18 local government areas of the State and Councillors campaigned vigorously across various wards across the State but I didn’t see too much of the opposition parties and I am not surprised at the results from the election.”

He added, “There was no violence and this shows that the election result is a reflection of the wish of the Edo people.”