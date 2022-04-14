Edo IRS Reviews Quarterly Performance, As IGR Climbs To N3bn Monthly

The Chairman of the Edo State Internal Revenue Service’s (EIRS) Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Taskforce, Hon. John Inegbedion, has said the service has met its monthly IGR target of N3bn in the first quarter of 2022, up from the previous haul of N2.8bn.

This was disclosed during the service’s 2022 quarterly (Jan – March) performance review meeting held by the management of EIRS with a view to analyse its performance and set a new target for revenue generated within the period.

Speaking at the review meeting, Inegbedion expressed appreciation to the Ministries of Physical Planning, Urban and Regional Development, and Education as well as Edo Geographical Information Service (Edo-GIS), for the collaboration that yielded improvements in their respective collections.

Hon. Inegbedion equally charged zonal and branch managers as well as staff of the service for their dedication and efforts at achieving the feat and sued for its growth.

He said necessary measures are being put in place to improve efficiency in revenue administration particularly in blocking revenue leakages.

The Taskforce Chairman unequivocally thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu for the immense support to the service in ensuring its mandate of revenue generation is met for the overall benefit of the state.

Recall that at the last quarterly performance review meeting of 2021, and on assumption of office as Chairman of IGR Taskforce, Hon. John Inegbedion was charged by Governor Godwin Obaseki to champion a robust revenue administration for the state in line with budgetary provisions.