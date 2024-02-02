Edo Guber: Eboh Vows to Return Governance To Grassroots

An aspirant for the upcoming Edo State governorship election on the platform of Labour Party, Prof. Sunday Eromosele Eboh, has assured that he would return governance to the grassroots.

This was as he assured to increase the standard of living of the people of the state, while ensuring the security of the lives of the people and the environment.

Eboh gave the assurances at the headquarters of the Labour Party on Thursday in Abuja when he came to pick his nomination form.

The academia who is one of the hopefuls for the office under the LP umbrella said that his campaign slogan, “RISE” stands for empowerment of the state.

“I’m bringing on board a governance that will care for the people and care for the society. I have done it before,” he added.

The Guber aspirant who was accompanied to the party Secretariat by his supporters further added, “I’m excited to be in the race because I have an agenda that aligns with the ideals of policies of governance. Edo State needs to be recalibrated.

“The people are not part of the policies. The people are not part of the governance. And so, I am blessed that the people of Edo State are ready to take over the Edo State Labour Party.

“What are the challenges in Edo State today? It’s very simple. It’s poverty. Edo State is facing poverty challenges. And my agenda is to take the people from the floor to the upper.

“And that is why I said RISE to rescue people from poverty, to increase the standard of the people, rise to secure the people and the environment, rise to empower the people.

And that is what RISE stands for. So I’m bringing on board a governance that will care for the people and care for the society. I have done it before. And people are saying, oh.”

He maintained that Labor Party is a great party and it’s one of the parties to beat in the 2024 election.