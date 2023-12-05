Edo Govt to Pay 13th Month Salary on December 27

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the payment of the 13th month salary pledge to workers will be paid on December 27.

The Governor also revealed that the salary for December will be paid on the 11th of the month, as part of measures to prioritise the welfare of workers in the state.

This was disclosed on behalf of the Governor by the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare.

According to him, “The Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the date for the payment of 13th month salary to workers. The December salary would be paid on December 11th while the 13th month salary will be paid on December 27th.

“This is in line with the Governor’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers in the State, which has been sustained for the past seven years. It is pertinent to state the Governor Obaseki-led administration has kept fate with payment of salaries. In this period, there has not been a default, as workers receive their salary on or before the 26th of every month. Same thing applies with pensioners in the State.

“This is also as there have been regular promotions, with the latest being January 2023. There is a conductive work environment across six hubs in the State and the workers are enrolled in the Contributory Pension Scheme, which ensures they enjoy Life Insurance Benefits among others. Workers have never had it this good in Edo State.”