Edo Govt Condemns Destruction of Akpata’s Billboards

The Edo State Government has acknowledged the concerns raised by the Labour Party candidate in the coming governorship election in the state, Mr. Olumide Akpata, regarding the removal of his campaign billboard.

This was as the government condemned any form of vandalism and urged all parties involved to address such issues through proper channels.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chris Nehikhare, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation.

The statement partly read, “While we understand Mr. Akpata’s frustration, we encourage him to engage with the relevant agencies responsible for the management of signage to settle any outstanding bills or disputes.

Threats of violence or disobedience have no place in our democratic process, and all parties should conduct themselves with decorum and respect for the law.

“It is essential that we focus on constructive dialogue and peaceful engagement rather than resorting to tactics that may incite division or unrest.

“The government remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will address any disruptive behavior, regardless of one’s status or affiliation.

“We encourage Mr. Akpata to prioritize addressing the internal challenges within his party and work towards fostering unity and stability.

“Let us all strive to promote a peaceful and inclusive electoral process for the benefit of all citizens.”