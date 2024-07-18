Edo Govt Accuses Shaibu of Unleashing Thugs After Court Judgment

The Edo State Government has lamented the level of wanton destruction perpetrated by thugs and elements “working in conivance with former Deputy Governor of the State, Philip Shaibu, in the guise of purportedly enforcing a judgement reinstating him in office.”

The government accused Shaibu of leading thugs through Airport Road axis of Benin City, attacking innocent citizens and unleashing mayhem on private citizens who are going about their lawful businesses.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The statement partly read, “The State Government through this statement is warning Shaibu to desist from this turn to violence in the pretense that he is enforcing a judgement. He is reminded that he is not above the law and is liable for the wanton destruction perpetrated by him and his co-travellers.

“Shaibu’s violent tendencies is well document and he has been warned at different times by respected figures of society, including the revered Benin Monarch to shun violence.

“We want to reiterate that Shaibu will face the consequences of violence that he has resorted to in pursuit of his aim to return to the Edo State Government House even when he is aware that a stay of execution of the judgement has been filed.

“We enjoin the general public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses as government will continue to deploy the instrumentality of the state to restore and maintain law and order in the State in the face of undue provocation.”