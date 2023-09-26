Edo Governorship Election to Hold September 21, 2024 – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said the Edo State Governorship election will hold on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday, INEC said party primaries will hold from 1st – 24th February 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9.00am on 4th March 2024 and close at 6.00pm on 24th March 2024.

The final list of candidates will be published on 23rd April 2024 while campaign in public by political parties commences on 24th April 2024 and ends 24 hours prior to election day on 19th September 2024.