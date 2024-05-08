Edo Gov Poll: PDP Fosters Unity, Reconciliations

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 586th meeting on Tuesday extensively reviewed all issues concerning the Edo State chapter of the party.

The NWC enjoined all leaders, stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Edo State to in the overall interest of the people and that of the PDP, close ranks and work together for the success of the Party in the forthcoming Governorship election in Edo State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba.

According to the statement, “At the meeting, the NWC considered the reaction and or statement credited to the National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih on the membership of the Edo State Governorship Election Campaign Council.

“After a thorough review of the issues and in the spirit of unity and reconciliation, the National Vice Chairman (South South), despite his initial displeasure over the constitution of the Edo State Campaign Council, reconsidered and accepted his inclusion and membership of the Council.

“The NWC urges the people of Edo State to continue in their massive support and solidarity to our Party and Governorship Candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo ahead of the September 21, 2024 Governorship Election in the State.