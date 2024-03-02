Edo Gov Poll: Atiku Hails Ighodalo’s Candidacy

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said the candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party in the coming Edo State governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, is a good one.

Ighodalo this week received his certificate of return from the PDP after winning the party’s primary election.

Reacting, Atiku expressed the believe that Ighodalo has what it takes to assemble the best hands for Edo State.

He wrote on X, “The election of a thorough bred technocrat by the PDP as the party’s candidate in Edo State signposts the urgency that the PDP gives to ensuring that the next governor of Edo State is a round peg in a round hole.

“The PDP leadership and members in Edo State must be congratulated also, for an amazing primary election that produced the quality of candidate to fly the flag of our party in the upcoming election.

“The party has made a choice, and it is not in dispute that the choice is a good one.

“It is, therefore, on this note that I plead with all other aspirants and aggrieved stakeholders to reconcile and negotiate to make sure that Edo remains a PDP state.

“Dr Ighodalo, apart from being a brilliant mind, in whose hands the affairs of Edo State will steer on stable waters, is also a fine gentleman.

“I believe that our candidate has what it takes to bring everyone willing to work for the interest of the PDP under the huge umbrella of our party. -AA”