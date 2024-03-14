Edo CP Organises Capacity Building Training Programme for Cops

Edo State Police Command on Monday 11th March 2024 flagged off two days capacity building training programme on Police Duties for its officers which includes, the Assistant Commissioners of Police, Divisional Police Officers, Sectional Heads of State Criminal Investigation Department and Tactical Teams of the ranks of Chief Superintendents of Police down to the Assistant Superintendents Of Police organized by the Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Funsho Adegboye, mni in conjunction with Fimihan Adeoye Security Consult.

The training programme that lasted for two days, that is, 11th-12th March 2024 was declared open by the CP at the John Oyegun-Odigie Public Service Centre Benin City, Edo State. The CP in his opening remarks thanked the Inspector- General Of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM for his capacity building training and development philosophy of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that with this level of training across the states of the federation, Police officers will be well positioned to deliver efficient and effective morden policing duties that the citizens will be proud of.

On the second day, the 12th March 2024, the CP, while declaring the training programme close thank the Fimihan Adeoye Security Consult for partnering with Edo State Police Command and for delivering a world class lectures. He promised to continue with the collaboration that has been so far established and also to see that it is sustained.

Finally, the CP admonished the course participants (Police Officers) to take advantage of the training programme and retrain others so as to have multiple effects of the training.

Some senior Police Officers spoke on what they learnt and its relevance to morden day policing. Certificate of participation was issued to the participants, followed by group photographs and departure.