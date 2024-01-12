Politics

Edo Central PDP Caucus Adopt Ighodalo as Consensus Candidate

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Asue Ighodalo has officially been adopted as the consensus candidate of the caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo Central Senatorial zone.

In a post on X, Ighodalo, who has the Edo State Governor’s backing, appreciated the aspirants who stepped down for his ambition.

“I am especially grateful to my fellow aspirants from our zone, my brothers, who withdrew from the race and have lent me their support,” he shared.

“We stood united in pursuit of the harmonious emergence of a governorship candidate from Edo Central ahead of the upcoming primary elections of our great party. Together, we will lead the charge towards a better future for our state. I am grateful to the Edo central leaders as well as the various stakeholders for their support and continued guidance as we embark on the journey ahead.”

