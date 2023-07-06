Edo 2024: Deep Pockets Won’t Influence LP Candidate – Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr Julius Abure, has said the candidate for the Edo 2024 governorship election will not emerge as a result of deep pockets.

According to him, the candidate will emerge through an internal democratic process that will allow delegates decide.

Abure said this while speaking to journalist when he paid a visit to the Edo State chapter of the Labour Party.

“We are going to look at the pedigree, capacity and antecedents of aspirants to be sure we don’t present the wrong candidate to Edo People.

“Deep pocket will not determine our choice of governorship candidate because Edo people believed in us, that was why we were given 79% votes at the Presidential election.

“So, for that kind gesture, we will reciprocate by presenting someone who we believe will Govern Edo People with a human face and not a dictator.

“I have not endorsed any aspirant; rather, our doors are open for new members as our primary election is going to be competitive.

“You know, over the years, our quarrel with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, is that they lack internal democracy. They imposed money-bag politicians on the people, who after emerging in their positions, sabotage the people with bad leadership,” he said.