Eddie Howe Speaks on Vacant England Job

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is currently among those linked to the vacant England job.

Concise News reported that Gareth Southgate vacated the role following last week’s loss to Spain at the Euro 2024 final. The loss was his consecutive Euros final loss, the last being to Italy on home soil.

With the job vacant, Howe believes his likelihood of taking up the role depends on his relationship with Newcastle.

“I absolutely want to stay at Newcastle but it has to be right for me and the club.

“There’s absolutely no point in me saying I’m happy staying if the dynamic isn’t right.

“I absolutely love the club. I love the supporters. I love where I am at in my career. There is no better place for me to be. That is how I feel”, he said.