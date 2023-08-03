ECOWAS War In Niger Will Benefit NATO, Russia – Bwala

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala, has said the proxy war which the Economic Community of West Africa, ECOWAS, may embark on in Niger will be to the benefit of Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, NATO.

ECOWAS ha already sanctioned Niger following the takeover of power by the country’ military which unseated President Mohammed Bazoum.

However, there are speculations that ECOWAS may send boots on the ground to restore democracy in the West African country.

Reacting, Bwala tweeted, “This proxy war that ECOWAS wants to go into will be for the benefit of Russia and NATO. Totally avoidable; Why allow the West to use African soil as the battleground for the scramble for Africa’s natural resources?

“At the moment, they buy our resources because under international convention on war and peace they have no rights to invade any of Africa’s territory without invitation; but during war, they can, based on the various agreements they have with ECOWAS member states which led to the presence of their military bases in various African countries in the first place.

“Soon as the conflict starts, they takeover oil fields and ancillaries where they would pretend to recover the money for either their supplies of arms or active war assistance.Once the conflicts starts they would ensure the war in Africa escalates and take hydra-headed dimensions.Once the war starts there would be no development, active trade activities and above all peace.

“I humble beg President Tinubu to avoid the militarization of diplomacy in other to avoid predictable consequences.”