Headline

ECOWAS To Meet Again August 10

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
3
ECOWAS

President Bola Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger.

The Summit will hold in Abuja, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Justice Dije Sworn-in As Pioneer Female Chief Judge Of Kano

2 hours ago
Doyin Okupe

What Nigeria Will Lose If Russia Controls Niger – Okupe

11 hours ago
Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor and IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

Sit-at-home Is Dead – Kanu

11 hours ago
Diaso

Elevator Accident: Lagos Sacks Facility Managers, Suspends LASIAMA GM

11 hours ago