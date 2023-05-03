ECOWAS Parliament Appeals For Leniency As Ekweremadu Awaits Sentencing

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has made an appeal to the UK government, urging them to show mercy in the sentencing of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, who were convicted on charges of organ trafficking.

On March 23, the couple, along with their doctor, Obiann Obeta, were found guilty by the Old Bailey court of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain on behalf of Ekweremadu’s sick daughter, Sonia, with the intention of exploiting him.

In a letter dated April 6, 2023, and addressed to the Chief Clerk of The Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, London, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon. Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis, pleaded for the court to temper justice with mercy.

The ECOWAS Parliament’s Speaker pointed out that Ekweremadu has been a respected leader in the West African region, serving as Deputy Senate President of Nigeria for 12 years, and has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the region.

The letter stated that imposing a harsh sentence on Ekweremadu and his wife would be a disservice to his many years of dedicated service to the region.

The ECOWAS Parliament’s Speaker also appealed to the court to consider the impact that a harsh sentence would have on the couple’s family, particularly their young children.

The case has garnered significant attention across Nigeria and West Africa, with many Nigerians expressing their shock and disbelief at the verdict.

The ECOWAS Parliament’s appeal is a testament to the concern shared by the region’s leaders over the impact of the verdict on Ekweremadu’s family and his legacy.

See letter below.