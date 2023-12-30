ECOWAS Laments Death from Fuel Tanker Explosion in Liberia

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has expressed shock at the news of explosion of a fuel tanker in Bong County, Republic of Liberia.

The incident which occurred on Thursday 28 December 2023 resulted in scores of fatalities, Concise News learnt.

In a statement signed in Abuja, the ECOWAS Commission expressed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and sympathized with the Government and people of Liberia for the irreparable loss.

The commission also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and commended the Government for the proactive measures being taken to ensure their speedy recovery.

“The ECOWAS Commission stands ready to support on-going measures by the Government to investigate the circumstances of the explosion with a view to preventing a recurrence of similar tragic incidents,” the statement concluded.