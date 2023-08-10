ECOWAS Deploys Standby Force Against Niger Junta

ECOWAS leaders have issued an immediate intervention mandate for Niger, entrusting the regional standby force to reinstate constitutional order following the recent military coup.

Omar Alieu Touray, President of ECOWAS, conveyed this directive during a Thursday meeting of the organization.

Touray stated, “We instruct the defense staff committee to promptly activate the ECOWAS standby force in full readiness,” emphasizing the goal of “restoring constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.”

ECOWAS chairman and Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, underscored the Niger political crisis’ potential threat to regional stability.

The Second Extraordinary Summit addressing Niger’s socio-political situation convened in Abuja, with several West African leaders present.

Amid concerns over potential upheaval, Western nations like the United States and France expressed support for ECOWAS’ crisis resolution efforts. Despite reservations, ECOWAS leaders proceeded with their intervention decision.

In the interim, Niger’s military junta unveiled a new government with Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister, leading a team of 21 ministers.

As ECOWAS mobilizes its standby force, the region remains on alert, balancing the urgency for swift intervention with the need for a coordinated and successful resolution.