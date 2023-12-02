ECOWAS Condemns Violence in Guinea Bissau

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed regret over the violence that erupted in Bissau in the early hours of Friday 1 December 2023.

In a communique issued on Saturday, ECOWAS strongly condemned the violence and all attempts to disrupt the constitutional order and rule of law in Guinea Bissau.

ECOWAS further called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the incident in accordance with the law.

The West African bloc then expressed its full solidarity with the people and the constitutional authority of Guinea Bissau.