ECOWAS Cannot Declare War On Niger – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba, has faulted the move by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to deploy a standby force against coup-hit Niger Republic.

The decision by ECOWAS was made at an extraordinary summit in Abuja on Thursday, contrary to the stand by its Chairman, President Bola Tinubu, to continue on a diplomatic path.

Reacting, Garba stated that the declaration will be Africa’s greatest miscalculation in the 21st century.

He said, “If indeed, war is declared by ECOWAS against Niger in the name of democracy, it is going to be the most strategic miscalculation for Africa in the 21st century.

“This goes contrary to the statement made by the state house earlier today on the need to approach the issue of Niger’s coup with diplomacy and not through war.

“I am not sure that is the way war is declared. There must be approval from the National Assembly, National Security Council, and the Council of State. The President must also talk to the Nation justifying the need for war.

“ECOWAS cannot declare war directly.

“Sometimes the media can speculate. We might need to wait and see how the event unfolds.”