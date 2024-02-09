Economic Hardship Becoming Unbearable – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigerians (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja voiced deep apprehension over the escalating economic woes gripping the nation, asserting that the hardship is reaching untenable levels for ordinary citizens. The organization also underscored the mounting security threats across the region.

The concerns expressed by the association in a statement echo those recently articulated by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar lll, who leads the Jama’atu Nasril Islam. Sultan Abubakar lll urged both federal and state authorities to address the pervasive economic challenges, which have compelled Nigerians to take to the streets in protest.

The statement is entitled, “The Federal Government should urgently address the escalating insecurity and hunger in the country.”

It said, “The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory wishes to express its deep concern over the prevailing economic hardship and the increasing security challenges across the country.

“The suffering in the country is becoming unbearable for ordinary Nigerians. The high cost of foodstuffs, transportation, goods, and services has made life difficult for many Nigerians.

“The epileptic power supply has led to the collapse of many small businesses.

“The continued decline in the value of the naira and the seeming inability of the government to address the situation has completely weakened the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians.

“The situation is further compounded by escalating insecurity occasioned by rampant killings and kidnapping for ransom.

“Unless justice is done, by ensuring that the perpetrators and whoever are the sponsors are brought to book, all the talks about peace may be mere rhetorics.

“Government must take urgent steps to address the depressing economic and escalating security situation in the country.

“We called on governments at all levels to support our security agencies with all that is required to fight these criminals.

“We also called on Nigerians to cooperate with security personnel and pray for them as they confront these enemies of the nation.”

This was just as the Northern CAN blasted regional groups such as the Arewa Consultative Forum, the Northern Elders Forum, as well as some Northern Senators for opposing the government plan of relocating some departments in the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, from Abuja to Lagos.

“It is unfortunate that we introduce ethnic and regional sentiments in a harmless policy that is meant to streamline operations and make the agencies more effective and reduce cost,” the statement said.