Ecological Fund: Reps Probe Total accruals In 12 Years

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the total accruals into the Ecological Fund from 2010 to March 2022.

It passed the resolution during plenary in Abuja on Thursday. The session was presided over by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The investigation will also cover disbursements from the Fund in line with the provision of the 1999 Constitution from 2010 to March 2022, and the utilisation of the Fund by Government, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from 2010 to March 2022.

The investigation, which is to run for six weeks, will be carried out by the House Committee on Ecological Fund, including holding a public hearing to get the input of major stakeholders.

A lawmaker representing Ekiti-South II Federal Constituency of Ekiti State, Rep. Femi Bamisile, moved the motion that led to the resolution.

His motion reads partly, “The House Notes the existence of the Ecological Fund as Intervention Fund set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria to address multifarious ecological challenges across the country;

“Also notes that the Federal Government, the thirty-six (36) States of the federation, the 774 Local Government Areas and the Federal Capital Territory receive funds through the Federal Allocation Committee (FAC) as shares from the Ecological Fund;

“Aware that apart from the annual statutory Appropriations four Agencies of the Federal Government draw Funds from the 1% Share of the Federal Government allocated to Ecology and Derivation Fund according to their respective enabling laws and the Agencies are; the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) by virtue of Section 13(2) (b) of its Act, draws 20%, National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) by virtue of Section 12 (2) (b) of its Act, draws 15%. While the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) by virtue of Section 14(12) (b) of its Act, draws 10% and the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) by virtue of Section 18 (2) (a) of its Act, draws 10%; Worried that efforts at making beneficiaries of the Ecological Fund accountable for their accrued shared funds in the last few years have been ignored;

“Cognisance of Sections 88 and 89 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigation and power as to matters of evidence…”