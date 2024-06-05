Echegini Named Best U-23 Player in Women’s Serie A

Jennifer Echegini, a standout for Juventus Ladies, has been awarded the title of best U-23 player in the Women’s Serie A. The Nigerian forward joined Juventus from Florida State Seminoles in January and quickly made her mark on the team.

In the latter half of the season, Echegini scored 10 goals and provided one assist in 16 appearances across all competitions, playing a crucial role in Juventus’ qualification for the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Her performance on the field was instrumental in securing this prestigious recognition.

The 23-year-old’s award will be officially presented at the beginning of the next season, celebrating her exceptional contributions to the Bianconeri’s campaign.

Echegini’s impressive form is also expected to earn her a spot in Nigeria’s Super Falcons squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. To date, she has made nine appearances for the national team, scoring one goal.

Echegini’s rapid adaptation to European football and her significant impact at Juventus underscore her potential and rising profile in the sport.