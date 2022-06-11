Ebonyi Medical Varsity Holds Maiden Matriculation

The newly approved David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Uburu established by the Engineer Umahi administration in Ebonyi State has held its maiden matriculation ceremony in funfair. The matriculation ceremony took place at the Institute’s matriculation area on Saturday.

Speaking at the matriculation event, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi congratulated the management of the Institution for the successful hosting of the event which is the first since the establishment of the School.

He applauded all those who performed one role or the other towards the being of the Institution for seeing to the fruition of his initiative.

“This can only be possible through the fingers of God, I am deeply very grateful to God and I dedicate this Institution to all those who truly worship God Almighty.

“To the Uburu Community, thank you very much – people had to give out their only land, family land and I am happy I led by example by giving out my land here.

“The spirit of the late Commissioner of Housing Engineer Uche, the spirit of the late Commissioner for Infrastructure Engineer Nweze, I thank you all.

“The very first Students of this Institution, you must be proud of yourselves, I am very proud of you, the Students must be looked after because the Institution is about the Students.

“In this 2021/2022 academic session, we gave 14 scholarships for indigenes to study and six to each of the 36 States plus the FCT, for next year, we shall be giving scholarships to another 14 indigenes and another six for each of the 36 States plus the FCT.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the full gazetting of the takeover of the Institution by the Federal Government.

“Let me thank Mr. President very highly, today by the authority of Mr. President this Institution has become a Federal University and in line with the Law of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, this Institution has become David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences Uburu.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is now Federal Government Institution, we are grateful to Mr. President and all the people that made it possible, we are deeply very very grateful to you.

“Let this place be exceptional Medical University for entire Africa, that is the idea, we want this Institution to be very exceptional, if you are seen to be a cultist, be you, student or staff, you are gone from the University.

“Let me say that the challenge of staff of this University will be to maintain the University, I enjoin the team of the Acting Vice-Chancellor to work hard.

“It is a glorious moment and I commend the Acting VC and let me say that the Centre of Excellence must finish it by the end of July, by the first week of September we are also doing free medical treatment to all persons.

“I am excited, we are grateful, this is a reference point, in the entire South East, nobody would allow us to have this yet we have it, this is intended to carter for the needy and the poor.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Jessie Uneke congratulated Governor Umahi for bequeathing the state-of-the-art Institution to humanity.

“Today history is made and we are witnesses to the realization of the wonders of the 21st Century, the University has been adjudged to be the most beautiful in Nigeria.

“His Excellency has demonstrated that whatever beautiful thing that is possible to be achieved anywhere in the world is not only possible in Nigeria but also in Ebonyi State.”

A Guest Lecturer, Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba applauded Governor Umahi for bequeathing the State of the art Institution to Ebonyi people and Nigerians at large.

“Dave the man, Dave the Engineer, Dave the developer, Dave the eternity of history.

“This is a great achievement, Your Excellency, you have every reason to be proud of what you have done, Your University is the best in the Country.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, this University is number one in infrastructural facilities, and graduates of this Institution have every reason to be the best anywhere in the world.

“You have to produce the next generations of Medical Doctors that will be the best in the stock of Medical Doctors in the world.”

A total of 54 Students from across the country were admitted to pursue their Degree in Medicine and Surgery, Nursing Science, Physiotherapy, Biomedical Engineering, Pharmacy, and Computer Science for the 2021/2022 Academic Session.