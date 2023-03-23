Ebonyi International Airport To Have Test Flight Soon – Govt

Governor David Umahi, CON, is not relenting in ensuring a continued development of Ebonyi State. Election has never been a barrier to developing the state as he believes that elections are conducted to produce the best leader who will lead the people well by ensuring that dividends of democracy are properly and adequately circulated.

From when Governor Umahi conceptualised the construction of the airport, just like it has always been the case, seeming impossible, just like many other legacy projects that have been deployed today, nearly no one believes that it will come to reality. It never looked like a project that would be commissioned in his time as governor. Some thought it to be a ploy to deceive the masses, but Governor Umahi remained focused, determined to achieve result, and today, Ebonyi will take pride in having the largest and most beautiful Airport in Nigeria, Isn’t it worth celebrating?

As usual, the governor and a few of his team members were at the airport today to see the progress and readiness for official commissioning, which will, by the grace of God, be commissioned by Mr. President in a some days time.