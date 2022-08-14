Ebonyi Govt Denies Owing Workers’ Salary

The Ebonyi State Government has said it is not owing workers in the state salary.

This was stated by an aide to Governor David Umahi, Francus Nwaeze, in reaction to a publication which listed the state aming others owing workers’ salary.

Nwaeze wrote, “I read a publication emanating from a civic-tech organization, BudgIT listing Ebonyi State among other 12 states as owing workers, emphasizing that Ebonyi has not paid pensioners for up to six months.

“I could have kept my cool, knowing that the pensioners and the entire workforce of Ebonyi State know the truth and appreciate the efforts of the Governor in delivering dividends of democracy to the people, but I am bound to truthfully inform the unsuspecting members of the public as follows.

“That the Governor of Ebonyi State, Apostle Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE since the inception of his administration has continued to ensure the payment of the state civil servants on or before the 15th of every month.

“Governor Umahi is among the first five Governors to implement the payment of the new national minimum wage of 30,000 Naira.

“It is on record that Governor Umahi not only pay workers on or before 15th of every month but he pays them 13th month’s salary as a bonus with other mouth-watering bonuses at the end of every year.

“These, among other commitments of Governor Umahi on the welfare of the state workers attracted the conferment of Enyi ndi oru “friend of workers” by the organized labour of the state in 2017.

“It is, however, understandable that Governor Umahi’s landmark achievements in Ebonyi can make anyone wonder if he is doing all the much he does and still pays salaries, but salaries and wages of workers are top the priority list of Governor Umahi as he believes that a worker deserves his wages.

“Let me re-emphasize that no civil servant, public servant, or pensioner is owed salary in Ebonyi State.

“Members of the public are enjoined to discard the circulated false information into the trash bin.”