Ebonyi Govt, Bloom Public Health Sign MoU To Establish Drug Revolving Fund

The Ebonyi State Government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Bloom Public Health to establish a Drug Revolving Fund in Ebonyi State.

Signing the Memorandum of Understanding for the State Government were the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cletus Ofoke, and Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Barrister Chioma Nweze.

The Bloom Public Health team led by the CEO, Prof. Chimezie Anyakora, in the company of Dr. Henry Onyemachi, Country Business Lead for Zipline Nigeria and Strategic Business Advisor, Africa, and Mr. Adewale Adebowale, Head, Health Sector Finance, Sterling Bank Plc, had on arrival at Ebonyi State on Wednesday, 30th March, embarked on a two-day tour of the major health facilities across the state.

The Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Public Health, Prof. Chimezie Anyakora, stated that the DRF project in Ebonyi State will ensure the provision of sustainable access to quality and affordable essential medicines as a critical element in implementing primary health care.

He also stated that the project was in line with Bloom Public Health’s vision of bridging the gap in public health in Africa and creating a continent where access and quality of care are affordable to all in a sustainable way and that the company is eagerly looking forward to scaling the project across the continent.

The Heads of the Hospitals affirmed their commitment to partner with the consortium for the successful implementation of the EHSCT project as it will bring a tremendous transformation to the entire healthcare system of the state and solve the challenges in sustainable access and availability of quality and affordable medicines and medicinal products for all.

The consortium team also visited the Vice-Chancellor of King David University of Medical Sciences, Ebonyi State, as it looks to partner with the University Hospital for the supply of all their medicines and medical products through the DRF scheme.

It would be recalled that Bloom Public Health is a professional services firm providing public health supply chain and policy advisory solutions internationally.