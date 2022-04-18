Easter: Zulum Felicitates With Christians, Urges Prayers For Success Of Insurgents’ Mass Surrender

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has felicitated with Christians in the state and rest of Nigeria at the ongoing easter festival.

Zulum, in a statement by his spokesman malam Isa Gusau, called on citizens to pray and deeply reflect on key messages of the easter which align with Borno Government’s programme that welcomes the mass surrender of insurgents who undergo stringent security profiling, disarmament, demobilization and safe reintegration procedures that can guarantee the full return of sustainable peace in Borno State.

See Zulum’s message below:

“On behalf of the Borno State Government, I felicitate with our christian brothers and sisters in Borno State at the ongoing easter festival. To my understanding, some of the main reflections of the easter festival are the importance of making sacrifices for the greater good of humanity, having the strength to forgive offenders, and being able to reemerge stronger from serious difficulties”

“All of these appear to speak to the realities of our situation in Borno State.”

“In over 12 years of our battles with insurgents (Boko Haram and later, ISWAP) Borno State, for the first time, has a golden window that has the potential of ending the insurgency.”

“The mass surrender of over 35,000 fighters and commanders, is certainly one of Allah’s many miracles towards healing Borno and rest of the northeast.”

“This mass surrender is product of the endless prayers citizens across Borno, the northeast, rest of Nigeria and indeed the world, have been offering, seeking God’s intervention to heal Borno State. It is the product of immense sacrifices by armed forces and volunteers. It is product of repeated calls by political leaders, clergies, elders and traditional rulers, asking insurgents to lay down their arms and embrace peace.”

“We must therefore be optimistic in welcoming the likely benefits of disarming, demobilizing, rehabilitating and reintegrating mass-surrendered insurgents.”

“However, we must welcome them without disregarding the risks associated with the programme, hence the need for sustain stringent security profiling and other DDR procedures that can ensure overall safety of the programme.”

“I therefore urge all citizens to fervently pray for the success of our DDR for the mass surrender of those who seek peace, and for the successes of our armed forces and volunteers in front lines against those who insist on violence.”

“May God grant us enduring peace in Borno State, the northeast and rest of Nigeria. Happy Easter to our christian brothers and sisters.” Zulum was quoted in all paragraphs.