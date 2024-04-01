Easter: Sustain Prayers to End Insecurity, Bago Urges Christians

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has congratulated Christians in Niger State and beyond on the Easter celebration.

The Governor in a message by his Chief Press Secretary Bologi Ibrahim, noted that Easter is a significant celebration observed by Christians to commemorate the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is the hallmark of the Christian faith.

He observed that the season depicts love, sacrifice and forgiveness as epitomized by Jesus Christ.

While felicitating with the Christians, the Farmer Governor called on them to use the Easter season to solemnly reflect and imbibe all the virtues of Jesus Christ.

He also urged them to take advantage of the period to sustain their prayers to God for an end to insecurity in the state in particular and the nation at large.

The Governor restated his administration’s unwavering resolve to confront the security challenges bedevilling the State and also assured that he is not resting on his oars to ensure that his policy thrusts for the “New Niger” are achieved.