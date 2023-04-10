Easter: Osinbajo Speaks Of God’s Amazing Love

As Christians in Nigeria join other faithfuls worldwide to celebrate Easter Sunday, commemorating the resurrection of Christ from the dead over two thousand years ago, all Nigerians should remember God’s love to humanity during this season and always.

This was the message of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, today.

In a brief chat with journalists shortly after the Easter Sunday service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja, the Vice President called on all Nigerians to show love to one another.

“My message is contained in the scripture in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him will not perish, but have eternal life.

“It’s a message of the amazing love of Jesus Christ; amazing love of God, that he gave up his son so that you and I will not have to pay again for our sins. So, it is an amazing day; a fantastic day and I wish you all a Happy Easter and a great and happy resurrection morning,” the VP stated.

The Vice President was accompanied to the Easter Sunday service by his wife, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, his wife among others.

In his Easter message, the State House Chaplain, Pastor Joseph Seyi Malomo, noted that Easter was a time of sacrifice and a time to remind everyone of God’s love and His salvation of mankind.