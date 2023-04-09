Easter: Lagos Gov’s Wife Harps On Peaceful Coexistence

Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Saturday urged Nigerians to see the Easter season as a period to reflect on how to sustain peaceful coexistence in the country and galvanize collective roles in nation-building.

The Governor’s wife, who stated this at the 2023 Family Easter Feast tagged, “Hallelujah, The Lamb of God is Alive Forever, ” noted that the programme is part of the activities by the Office of the First Lady, Lagos State to ensure the season is celebrated in grand style.

” Beyond the celebration, we are encouraged not to lose track of the significance of Easter. We are specifically and categorically admonished to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence, and sacrifice for one another, which Jesus Christ demonstrated throughout his period on earth.

“The resurrection of Christ should be a constant reminder for everyone to extend the virtues of selflessness, love, sacrifice, and tolerance.

“This Easter Celebration, coming after the 2023 general elections, presents an opportunity for people to reflect on our individual and collective roles toward promoting and sustaining the foundation of love, peace, and harmony in our dear country, Nigeria.

“Besides, as it is our tradition, the Family Easter Feast also provides a unique platform to pray for our children, admonish them with the word of God, show them love and care, listen to their yearnings and aspirations, and share in their excitement, while also presenting them with amazing gifts to truly make the Easter celebration worthwhile and memorable, ” said the First Lady who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Domestic Affairs, Mrs. Motolani Ladipo.

She also admonished children to be obedient to their parents, eschew all forms of lies, be seriously committed to their education, and most importantly let the fear of God reign supreme in them.

In his goodwill message, Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Hon. Abdulwahab Alawiye-King lauded the first family of the state for their dedication to bringing smiles to the faces of Lagos children, particularly the indigent, while spreading the message of love during the commemoration of Easter.

Alawiye-King added: “As we come together to commemorate this special occasion, let us take a moment to reflect on the meaning of Easter, a time of love, sacrifice, hope, renewal, and resurrection. It is a time to come together with loved ones, to give thanks for the blessings in our lives, and to share with those who may be less fortunate.

“Equally, we are celebrating the resilience and perseverance of our pupils, particularly in public schools, who have continued to show dedication to their studies.

“As we gather today, let us take a moment to reflect on the importance of education, particularly for our young people. Our pupils are the future of our state and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that they have access to quality education that prepares them for a bright future.”

He assured that LASUBEB is committed to the aforementioned goals in line with the policy thrust of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, saying the agency will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that pupils in the state receive the best education possible.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on Christian Affairs, Rev Bukola Adeleke said it was gratifying that the Family Easter Feast has come to stay as an avenue to positively impact lives and reach out to people, especially children in this special season of love and sacrifice.

In his exhortation, Pastor Segun Olugbenga of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Holy Sanctuary Parish, Lagos urged the children to be more determined to succeed in life like Mary Magdalene who went in search of risen Jesus with Peter and John but succeeded in having an encounter with Jesus because of her perseverance.

There was a drama presentation by the Lagos State Council for Art and Culture and performances by other dance groups.

The children, who were drawn from public and private schools, special needs schools, orphanages, and children of civil servants from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies across the state, were also treated to various exciting activities including Train rides, bouncing castles, Merry go round, Obstacle course, Climbers, Swing sets, Paddle boat pool, Race track, Bicycle lane, Bungee jump, Playhouses and pretend play, Video game bar, Easter bunny mascot, Men on stilts, Clown on bicycles and Jugglers, among others.