Easter Is About Renewed Hope – Tinubu

President-elect Bola Tinubu has said Easter is about renewed hope and redemption.

According to him, it symbolizes the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism.

Tinubu disclosed this in his Easter message congratulating Nigerians, especially Christians.

He said, “I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday. As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

“As we celebrate, let us also remember our obligation, as God’s children, to love our neighbour, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe.

“For Christians everywhere, this celebration is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

And as we observe Easter this year, let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves.

“We will make faster progress towards the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive and prosperous country we all desire if we eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries, and begin to live more harmoniously with our compatriots”.

He added, “Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation.

“I wish you all very happy Easter celebrations.”