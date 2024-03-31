Easter: Emulate Sacrifice, Love, Charity, Atiku Urges Leaders

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerian leaders to follow the virtues of sacrifice, love and charity which characterize Easter.

This was as he called for unity among Nigerians regardless of ethinicity and religious affiliations.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party said this in his Easter message to Nigerians.

He said, “This Easter, we join our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to celebrate the essence of the festivities.

“It is also a time for all of us — regardless of faith, or ethnicity — to come together to pray for the peace of our nation. We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity.

“Our shared experiences are bringing us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, when we are united in good conduct, we shall prevail.

“Our leaders at all levels should follow the virtues that define this season – sacrifice, love, and charity – and come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us.

“We must not allow those who seek to divide us to pretend as if our problems are as a result of another ethnic or religious group. -AA”