Easter Calls For Sober Reflection – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with Christians across the country on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

Gbajabiamila, on Sunday, said the period was very crucial with sober reflection neededamong Christians as it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians now and always.

Speaker Gbajabiamila urged the citizens, especially Christians, to use the period to pray for a peaceful transition on May 29.

He also called for prayers for the incoming administration of President- elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, as well as other leaders in the country.

Gbajabiamila wished the entire Christian community in the country happy

