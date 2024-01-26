Ease of Doing Business: CAC to Roll Out New Services

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has unveiled plans to roll out a host of services for its valued customers.

Registrar-General/CEO, Ishaq Hussaini, SAN, revealed this while receiving the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medembem, on a courtesy call to his office.

Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, who had just marked 100 days in office, said services that include same-day registration premium service, same-day company status update, and same-day filing of annual returns, amongst others, will soon be available for customers.

The CAC boss also said that the Commission was working hard to check the proliferation of illegal businesses without registration as stipulated under the provisions of Section 863, Subsections 1 and 2, of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA 2020.

He therefore said that the Commission’s goal for the year 2024 was to register 20 million new businesses for the growth of the economy.