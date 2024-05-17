E-Money Addresses Allegations of Relationship With Late Junior Pope’s Family

In response to recent allegations circulating on social media, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has taken to Instagram to address claims regarding his relationship with the family of the late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

Junior Pope, who tragically passed away on April 10 in a boat mishap along with four other crew members, is currently being laid to rest in his hometown of Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu State.

E-Money, known for his close ties with Junior Pope, felt compelled to address the accusations made by two social media users.

He wrote” ‘’To all my followers, it has come to my attention that some individuals are spreading damaging and false information about my relationship with my late brother, Junior Pope, and his family during this difficult time of mourning. These actions show a complete lack of respect for the memory of the deceased and are deeply hurtful to our grieving family.

“I cannot fold my hands and allow this heinous act to continue without consequence. I am committed to identifying these unscrupulous individuals and ensuring they are held accountable. It is imperative that we clean up our social media space and let the law take its rightful course. Furthermore, bloggers disseminating this information without proper investigation and confirmation will also not be spared in this bid for justice.

“Anyone with credible information that can assist the authorities in apprehending these two women responsible for this malicious character assassination, should please come forward. Your help will not only bring justice but highly appreciated. Enough is enough!

“Thank you for your support and understanding during this challenging time.”