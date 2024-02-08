Sports

DTigress Seek Support Against Senegal, Hail Super Eagles

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Nigeria’s female basketball team, DTigress, has urged Nigerians to support them as they face Senegal at the Olympics Qualifying Tournaments in Antwerp.

This was as the team celebrated the Super Eagles win against South Africa at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

DTigress will face Senegal on Thursday, a post shared by the team on X revealed.

“One major battle fought on Wednesday at #AFCON, fellow Nigerians, join us as we shift the battleground to the #FIBAOQT in Antwerp. 🇧🇪 @DtigressNG takes on Senegal at 6:15pm today. Watch for free on the
@FIBA YouTube channel (Nigeria only).”

