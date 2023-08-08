Sports

D’Tigress Placed Nigeria On Global Map – Remi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Kadt Renu Tinubu has stated that D’Tigress have placed the country on the global map of excellence after winning the 2023 Afrobasket.

The team won the tournament by defeating Senegal in the final, making it their fourth consecutive win.

The First Lady, who hosted the team, said their performance on the basketball court was a testament to hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence.

She added that their performance will inspire countless individuals especially women, to pursue their dreams.

