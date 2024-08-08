D’Tigress Lose to US in Olympic Quarter-Finals

Nigeria’s D’Tigress faced a formidable challenge as they were defeated 88-74 by the U.S. women’s basketball team in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday night. The match, held at Bercy Arena, showcased the resilience and competitive spirit of both teams.

Despite their loss, Nigeria, known for their physical style of play, proved their mettle against the dominant U.S. team, trading scores early in the game. Two-time WNBA MVP A’Ja Wilson led the U.S. with 20 points and 11 rebounds, setting the pace for a team aiming to surpass the U.S. men’s basketball record for consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Supporting Wilson’s performance, Jackie Young contributed 15 points, while Breanna Stewart, another two-time WNBA MVP, added 13. The U.S. team will now advance to face Australia in the semi-finals, following Australia’s 85-67 victory over Serbia.

In other quarter-final action, France defeated Germany 84-71, securing a semi-final spot against Belgium, who triumphed 79-66 over previously unbeaten Spain. Marine Johannes led France with 24 points, delighting local fans and setting the stage for an exciting semi-final clash.

The quarter-final at Bercy Arena drew high-profile spectators, including NBA stars LeBron James and Bam Adebayo, alongside swimming legends Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky. Diana Taurasi, chasing a historic sixth Olympic gold medal, came off the bench to hit a three-pointer, extending the U.S. lead to 24-12 in the first quarter.

Despite Nigeria’s efforts, including a late steal and layup by Promise Amukamara, the U.S. maintained control, closing the first half with a 14-4 run and starting the third quarter with a 10-0 surge. Amukamara’s final quarter layup highlighted Nigeria’s fighting spirit, even as the Americans secured their place in the semi-finals.