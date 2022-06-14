DSVA Organises Townhall Meetings In Ojo, Ikorodu

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, (DSVA), has organised a community outreach to combat the rising cases of domestic and sexual violence across the State The town hall meetings were held in Ojo and Ikorodu Local Government Areas.

Speaking on the theme of the event: “It Is On Us to End Domestic and Sexual Violence”, the Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, urged residents to join the fight against the menace, stressing that everyone, including the elderly, can be victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Mrs. Vivour-Adeniyi encouraged the residents of the respective local governments to take the message from the town hall meetings to their various communities and consider themselves mandated reporters, saying “if you see something, you have a duty to say something and do something”.

Two speakers at the forum, Mrs. Adeola Odumabo, Head of Citizen Mediation Centre, Iba Unit, and Alhaji Lateef Akinborode, Executive Director, Community Women’s Right Foundation, educated participants on domestic and sexual violence, citing examples and highlighting the role of the community in curbing the menace.

Also speaking at the event, ASP Braimah Asimawo of the Okokomaiko Family Support Unit and Dr. Rahmat Odedesan, Medical Officer at the Ikorodu Local government, delivered presentations on steps to take after domestic or sexual violence occurs, including contacting the nearest police station and seeking medical assistance at the closest Primary Health Centre.

In their remarks, the representatives of the Chairmen of Ojo and Ikorodu Local Government Areas, Mrs. Uche Uborchi and Mr. Lateef Afinni, respectively, expressed concern about the increasing rate of sexual and gender-based violence cases which are usually unreported.

They both promised to work with all relevant stakeholders to put an end to domestic and sexual violence in their respective communities.

Dignitaries at the town hall meetings include HRM Oba Semiudeen Orimadegun of Igbogbo Kingdom, Community Development Associations, Traditional and Religious Leaders, Political Leaders, Community and Youth Leaders, Market Men and Women, representatives from the National Youth Council, Artisans and other Stakeholders.