DSVA, LASWA Collaborate Against Domestic, Sexual Violence

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), in collaboration with Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), has commenced an awareness campaign on domestic and sexual violence for residents of riverine areas of Lagos State.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, spoke during the awareness campaign which kicked off with a walk against domestic and sexual violence at Falomo, thanking LASWA for the collaboration to fight against sexual violence in Lagos State. She also reiterated that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration has zero tolerance for all forms of domestic and sexual violence.

While maintaining that DSVA has remained relentless in its fight against all Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and is keen on eradicating the vice, the Executive Secretary urged all residents of Lagos to see themselves as mandated reporters, who must say and do something when they see something.

On his part, the General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, appealed to all participants to spread the message beyond their environment and become ambassadors against domestic and sexual violence in Lagos State.

The LASWA Boss further emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration, explaining that a large number of Lagos residents make use of LASWA jetties and terminals daily, hence the reason for the joint sensitisation between the agencies.

In furtherance of the awareness campaign, fliers, posters and other informative materials would be placed at all the ferry terminals including, Apapa, Ikorodu Baiyeku Ikorodu, Badore, Ebute-Ero, Ijegun, Ebute-Ojo and Falomo. There will also be more sensitisation exercises involving members of the various communities.

Members of the public are advised to call the free toll line: 08000-333-333 for support or inquiries.