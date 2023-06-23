DSS Warns Of Terrorist Attacks On Religious, Fun Centres

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a warning regarding imminent assaults on places of worship and recreational establishments in anticipation of the Eid Kabir festivities.

Highlighting the discovery of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during collaborative missions conducted by the DSS, Nigerian Army, and Police, the agency strongly indicated the likelihood of these planned attacks.

In a press release delivered by their spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, on Thursday, the DSS urged mall operators and other relevant parties to exercise heightened vigilance and caution.

“The DSS calls for vigilance before the Eid celebrations more so that reports had indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities.

“This is evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists.

“Operators and patrons of public places, including markets, malls, etc are advised to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies.

“Accordingly, the service will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities.”

Meanwhile, the DSS disclosed that in a joint operations with the Army and the police carried out in Nasarawa, and Kogi states between June 19 and 22, a gang leader, identified as Kabir Bala, was killed during a gun duel in Kogi.

“During the operation, the team seized the following insidious items: 486 rounds of 7.62 x39mm calibre ammunition;22 primed IEDs; N31,500 and One Volkswagen Golf vehicle with registration number- RBC202XA.

“Also, in another joint operation in the early hours of today, June 22, 2023, a team raided the hideout of Kabir Bala (aka Okwo), one-time jailbreaker and notorious gang leader in Ejule, Ofu LGA of Kogi State. Okwo and his gang members engaged the troops in a gun duel during which he was neutralised. Others, however, fled the area. Items recovered at the scene were one AK47 rifle with three fully-loaded magazines, six-locally fabricated weapons, two phones, and charms.”