DSS Warns Of Plot To Stage Violent Protest

The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

The secret police stated that intelligence reports indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action.

The DSS, in a statement by its Spokesman, Peter Afunnaya, said it had identified the ring leaders of the plot and was monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace. Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order.

“While the DSS is aware of Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans,” the statement concluded.