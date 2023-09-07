DSS To Probe Garki Market Incident Between Staff, Mob

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it is investigating the incident that occurred on Thursday between its staff and a mob at the Garki Market, Abuja.

According to the DSS, its FCT Command responded to an SOS from field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunnaya, in a statement, said, “Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter. The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible.

“The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public.”