DSS to Begin Drone Production Soon – Bichi

The Department of State Services, DSS, will soon commence the production of Unmanned Area Vehicles, AK-47s, and other weapons.

This was disclosed on by the DSS Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, who said the move is to reduce the heavy reliance on foreign countries for weapons and the huge resources for the procurement of such weapons.

Bichi spoke at the graduation of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 16 participants in Abuja on Saturday.

He said, “We shall support the institute in its training programmes. I care for the welfare of our staff, both active and retired. We shall never go back on that. We’ll also continue to pay attention to our research and development.

“Sooner or later we shall start eating what we produce. And we produce what we eat. This is coded. It means we shall start deploying some of the assets we have or the platforms we produce by ourselves, including Unmanned Area Vehicles. We are producing our AK-47.

“When we reach the destination, we will save the country from the pains of the resources being chunked out to buy such weapons.”

Bichi went on to assure other agencies of the DSS’ commitment to providing them with intelligence.

He said, “We shall continue to appreciate all the agencies that partner with us in the journey so far. And I promise the other security agencies that the DSS will continue to provide you with proactive intelligence to drive your operations intelligence.

“We have achieved that in different parts of the country. And I have to thank the military and the police especially for giving us that opportunity and appreciating our input in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in different parts of the country. We are going to sustain that by the grace of God. For the generality of the people. ”