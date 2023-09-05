DSS Says State Governments Diverting Palliatives

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said some State Governments are reportedly diverting and selling palliatives meant for citizens.

Following investigations, the DSS said it has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.

The Public Relations Officer, DSS, Peter Afunnaya, disclosed this in a statement made available to Concise News on Tuesday.

The statement read in part, “While this operation is ongoing in other states, the Service has for instance, intercepted a suspected criminal syndicate in Nasarawa State responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives meant for the vulnerable in the place. Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold.

“The suspects have, however, been handed over for appropriate disciplinary measures.

“The Service, therefore, calls on members of the public who may have information relating to this emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action.”