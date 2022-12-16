DSS Says It Doesn’t Have Money To Buy Me Food – Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that the Department of State Services, DSS, didn’t give him food because of lack of money.

Kanu also alleged that he had not been given his drugs for the past nine days.

This was disclosed by his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor who shared on Twitter.

His tweet read, “Special Update: Today, I visited #MNK in the company of Prince Emma Kanu & Barr. Nnaemeka Ejiofor.

“He instructed me to make it public that he has not been given his drugs for the past 9 days & he has not eaten today because DSS says that they don’t have money to buy his food. #Sad.”

Kanu is in custody of the DSS where he’s being held in charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.

He and his proscribed IPOB are fighting fir the secession of the southeast region of Nigeria.