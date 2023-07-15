DSS Not Holding Emefiele Because Of His Crimes – Sowore

Political activist. Omoyele Sowore, has said the Department of State Services, DSS, is not really concerned about the charges against suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

In a tweet, Sowore said the DSS is only displaying its modus operandi which some people are now familiar with.

According to him, Emefi8ele is only being held by the DSS to please those currently in power because focusing on his actual crimes will implicate many past and current leaders and public office holders.

Sowore wrote, “For those who may not be familiar with the modus of the DSS, holding Godwin Emefiele had nothing to do with the gravity of his high crimes, the game is to hold him on behalf of those in power. If GodwinNEmefiele was to be prosecuted for his real financial crimes, economic sabotage, money laundering and terrorism financing involvement, FX round tripping etc… he would take down with him Muhammadu Buhari, and his entire family, in-laws, members of his inner circle, lots of All Progressives Congress leaders, state governors, Senators, media practitioners, military and police top brass and even people in DSS, EFCC as well as civil society. A lot would come crashing down. Right now negotiations are ongoing, this is just the “holding charge” before they let him go!

“Above is similar to how they started with former NSA Col. Sambo Dasuki, he was first charged with illegal possession of firearms, precisely in August of 2015! The rest is now history.”