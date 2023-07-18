Headline

DSS Links Lawyer, Emefiele, IPOB In New Tweet

The Department of State Services, DSS, has slammed lawyer Maxwell Okpara for defending the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

In a tweet, the DSS said Okpara’s efforts to mobilise likeminded lawyers against the Service is in futility.

The DSS then linked Okpara to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, just as it wondered why the lawyer was siding with Emefiele who is being held in its custody.

The DSS tweeted, “Charge and bail, overzealous uninformed IPOB/ESN lawyer Maxwell Okpara mobilises other like minded lawyers against DGSS. Futile Efforts. Well, Nigerians, beware! This is in bad faith. Transferred
aggression.

“A Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN Governor. Is IPOB defending one of theirs???? What a contradiction…..hmmm…what’s the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please.”

