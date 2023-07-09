DSS Denies Operation At ICPC Office

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a statement refuting allegations and setting the records straight regarding recent claims made against the agency.

In a press release, the DSS denied carrying out any operations at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) or the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) or removing files from their offices.

The ICPC and CCB have also released their own statements refuting the news.

DSS Rejects Baseless Allegations

The DSS categorically dismissed the allegations, stating that they lack any factual basis or credibility. The agency described them as mere fabrications of the creators’ imagination.

Moreover, the DSS criticized certain publishers known for their sensationalism and dissemination of fake news, highlighting their tendency for character assassinations and unprofessional journalism.

Defense of Integrity and Professionalism

Emphasizing its commitment to integrity and professionalism, the DSS made it clear that the reports in question were deliberate attempts to tarnish its reputation and that of its leadership.

The agency, known for its outstanding performance in handling critical national issues, stressed its proactive approach in alerting the public to this matter back in June 2023.

While the DSS acknowledged the existence of those behind the campaigns of calumny, it expressed confidence that justice will eventually prevail.

Focus on Statutory Duties

The DSS affirmed its dedication to upholding the rule of law, respecting the independence and autonomy of other agencies, including the Judiciary and Legislature.

The agency vowed to carry out its responsibilities and lawful orders from constituted authorities without hesitation, as long as they are procedurally done within the confines of the law.

The DSS reassured the public of its unwavering focus, resilience, patriotism, and professionalism in fulfilling its mandate.

The DSS called on the public to disregard the misleading stories circulating in order to prevent disaffection and to undermine the agency’s leadership.

The agency pledged to continue collaborating with relevant stakeholders to address security challenges in the country, as directed by the President.